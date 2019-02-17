Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-year-old found dead in canal

The three-year-old girl, who went missing while playing outside her house at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Wednesday, was found dead in a nearby drainage canal on Saturday morning.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-year-old girl, who went missing while playing outside her house at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Wednesday, was found dead in a nearby drainage canal on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as V Gowthami. Her parents, who are daily wage labourers, returned home after work and noticed that Gowthami was missing. They lodged a missing complaint with Kanchikacherla police and enquired about her with their relatives on Thursday.

On Saturday morning, while cleaning the drainage canal, municipal workers noticed the body floating and alerted the villagers.

On receipt of information, Kanchikacherla police reached the spot and sent the body to the area hospital for postmortem.

“We are suspecting that the girl might have fallen in the drainage accidentally, and died. However, a detailed investigation will be conducted,” said the police.A pall of gloom descended on Penuganchiprolu following the death of Gowthami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp