Three-year-old found dead in canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-year-old girl, who went missing while playing outside her house at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Wednesday, was found dead in a nearby drainage canal on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as V Gowthami. Her parents, who are daily wage labourers, returned home after work and noticed that Gowthami was missing. They lodged a missing complaint with Kanchikacherla police and enquired about her with their relatives on Thursday.

On Saturday morning, while cleaning the drainage canal, municipal workers noticed the body floating and alerted the villagers.

On receipt of information, Kanchikacherla police reached the spot and sent the body to the area hospital for postmortem.

“We are suspecting that the girl might have fallen in the drainage accidentally, and died. However, a detailed investigation will be conducted,” said the police.A pall of gloom descended on Penuganchiprolu following the death of Gowthami.