Art of staying relevant is important: Ericsson MD

Managing Director of Ericsson Global Services, India, Amitabh Ray stressed on the art of staying relevant these days as the world is witnessing fast technological upgradations.

Managing Director of Ericsson Global Services, India Amitabh Ray | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Managing Director of Ericsson Global Services, India, Amitabh Ray stressed on the art of staying relevant these days as the world is witnessing fast technological upgradations.
Delivering the 16th Foundation Day Lecture at KIIT University here on Saturday, Ray said the velocity of transformation has been unpredictability a new normal. “Speed of change that the human race is going through is increasing exponentially. The change in the world in next 20 years will be as much as it had changed in the last 1000 years. 

The change will primarily be driven by technological changes,” he said.
In the current scenario, Ray said, the corporate decision making also involves dealing with paradoxes like short-term profits and long term goals, growth and environment. 
Recalling that he had started his career as a developer 30 years back and rapidly climbed the corporate ladder to become MD of Ericsson Global Services, he credited ‘art of staying relevant and putting context to things’ as simple secrets behind his success.

Ray said KIIT and KISS are playing an important role in the field of education and bringing about social transformation in the country. He advised students to remain prepared to go through the cycles of learning, unlearning and re-learning.
Among others, Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta, Chancellor of KIIT University Prof Ved Prakash, Vice Chancellor Prof Hrushikesha Mohanty and Registrar Prof Sasmita Samanta also spoke on the occasion.

