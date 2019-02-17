Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre undermining MCI’s autonomy: Indian Medical Association

He took exception to the Centre for undermining the autonomy of MCI by not conducting elections to the governing body even after its tenure was completed over two months ago.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “With the current Parliament session coming to an end, major bills pertaining to the health sector such as Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, National Medical Commission and Consumer Protection Bill lapsed as they have not been tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) national vice-president P Gangadhar.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Gangadhar said the association has submitted a memorandum to the Centre not to approve the bills, which are aimed at benefiting private medical colleges and not the general public. With stiff opposition from the association and the conclusion of Parliament sessions, there is no chance of discussing the bills further, he said, adding that if there are any changes to be proposed in Medical Council of India (MCI), the next government has to come up with a new Bill.

However, the Centre unilaterally issued Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, paving way for the creation of a board of governors, he said, adding that association members should mount pressure on the Centre to stop tabling such bills in Parliament.

