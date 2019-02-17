City exhibitions have a lot to offer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two designer lifestyle exhibitions Akruthi and Poppy Petals were inaugurated in Vijayawada on Saturday. While Akruthi is being organised at SS Convention Centre, the other is being held at A Convention Centre.

Akruthi expo organiser Sashi Nahata said the expo was aimed at providing a variety of clothing, designer jewellery and lifestyle accessories to the people of Amaravati. She said 80 designers from various parts of the country such as Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Bengaluru have showcased their products, which evoked a good response from the public on the first day.

One can buy dazzling jewellery, designer wear trousseau, lifestyle upholstery and a lot more. Public can visit the expo till Sunday between 10 am and 9 pm.