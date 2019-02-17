Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu hikes aid for Andhra farmers to Rs 9,000 from Rs 4,000

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another poll booster dose for the farming community in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced enhancement of cash payment from Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000 to each ryot owning less than five acres of land.

This amount is beside Rs 6,000 small farmers are getting under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Effectively, each farmer will get Rs 15,000 per annum.

After laying the foundation stone for Muktyala lift irrigation scheme, the CM said his government would transfer Rs 4,000 to farmers’ accounts before elections and the balance after polls.

Blowing election bugle, the TDP decided to embark on the campaign from Sunday.

The TDP Politburo also decided to announce the first list of candidates any time before the Election Commission of India issues notification for general elections.

