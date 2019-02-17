Muktyala Lift Irrigation scheme to be completed in a year, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending farmers’ demand for supplying adequate water to upland fields of Krishna district is expected to become a reality in a year’s time. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the Muktyala Lift Irrigation scheme on Saturday.

Estimated to cost Rs 489 crore, the project is expected to stabilise more than 38,600 acres in Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu and neighbouring mandals.

“The project will be completed in 12 months and I will come to inaugurate it,” Naidu said, after laying the foundation via remote link.

Though the ayacut in the area is under Devineni Venkata Ramana Branch Canal, which has the legitimate right for water allocation, the non-realisation of an allotted share of 32.5 tmc from Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal on AP-Telangana border area has been resulting in poor or no supply of water to the upland fields in Krishna district for decades.

To supplement the distressed ayacut in Krishna district, the Water Resources department designed a lift irrigation scheme at Muktyala for which the administrative sanction was given last month.

The project is designed to lift a total of 2.7 tmc of water — more than 386 cusecs of water per day for 120 days — through six small pumps from the left bank of Krishna river. The officials said that two pump houses will be built about four km downstream Pulichintala project.

The officials added relaxation of per acre cost was given to execute the project. While the permissible per acre cost for project execution is Rs 52,200, the Muktyala scheme would cost Rs 1.26 lakh per acre. The relaxation was given as the project would benefit a total of 38,627 acres.

