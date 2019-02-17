Home Cities Vijayawada

Prostitution racket busted in Vijayawada, two arrested

Nandigama police busted a prostitution racket, which is being organised in a rented house at Nehru Nagar on Saturday afternoon and arrested two persons.

Published: 17th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police busted a prostitution racket, which is being organised in a rented house at Nehru Nagar on Saturday afternoon and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off that one Mani Babu (37) was organising prostitution racket in a rented house at Nehru Nagar, Nandigama sub-inspector Suresh and his team conducted a raid at the house. The police team nabbed organiser Mani and a 28-year-old woman.

“In the guise of wife and husband, the two accused were organising prostitution in a rented house.
While Mani was taken into custody, the woman was sent to rescue home,” said Sub Inspector Suresh.
A case was registered under relevant sections against them and a manhunt was launched to nab the other accused.

