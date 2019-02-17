Home Cities Vijayawada

Two nabbed in Andhra village while trying to smuggle sea turtles to West Bengal

During investigation, the accused confessed to their crime and told the local police that they had contacted a person, who transported the turtles to neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal.

Published: 17th February 2019

Around 1,100 turtles, being transported to West Bengal, were recovered at Kalidindi mandal in Krishna district. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of forest and revenue departments, in joint raids at Kalidindi mandal of Madvani Gudem village, recovered 1,100 sea turtles being illegally transported to West Bengal while checking vehicle late Friday night.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Prakash said the recovered 1,100 turtles are worth around `5 lakh in the open market.He said that during vehicle inspection, the forest officials noticed the turtles packed in four crates and arrested two persons for smuggling the turtles.  

The two accused belong to Kolkata and came to Machilipatnam on Thursday to deliver a load, he added.  
“The duo smuggled the turtles to Kolkata and sold them in an auction. Each turtle costs around `5,000 in the open market. A case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been filed and the accused were taken into custody,” the Kalidindi police said.  

