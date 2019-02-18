APGENCO asked to expedite Polavaram hydel plant works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials of APGENCO to expedite the works of Polavaram hydel power plant, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said measures should be taken to complete the project at least six months before the deadline. He noted that the commissioning of the 960-MW power plant would help in providing green and cheaper power to all consumers.

According to a press release issued by the Energy department on Sunday, the Chief Minister held a teleconference and took stock of the progress of the hydel power plant. On the occasion, the officials informed that excavation works of the power project were underway. “The requisite approvals for the designs of various systems like draft tube, powerhouse layouts and intake structures are in progress. Excavation work of powerhouse has begun and will be completed by June this year. As per the plan, the project will be completed by May, 2023,” APGENCO managing director and chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO K Vijayanand explained. He said once the plant is commissioned, it will double the hydel power generation from the existing 2,336 MU to 4,600 MU in 2022. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,339 crore.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain that the hydel plant with 12 units of 80 MW each would help in stabilisation of the power grid, besides supplementing solar ( 2840.7 MW) and wind (4061.37 MW ) power generation.

While the excavation works would be completed in the next four-five months, the actual work is expected to take off only towards the end of the year.

“Since the executing agency -- Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd -- has set a target to complete the first phase of the irrigation project, which includes construction of two cofferdams, by June, all the men and machinery are engaged in its completion. So, probably the works of the power plant will gain momentum towards the end of the year,” an official told TNIE.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that the Polavaram project is meant for a unified development of irrigation, water supply to industries, providing drinking water apart from bulk hydro power generation. “The demand for electricity will increase due to the rapid economic growth. There is a strong correlation between GDP growth and increase in power generation capacity. Several entities showed interest to set up their facilities in AP only because of the availability of reliable power supply and water,” Naidu observed.

Talking about the initiatives rolled out in power sector, the CM noted that the government has provided relief to 18 lakh farmers by implementing nine-hour free power supply from Sunday. It maybe noted that the government announced free power of 100-150 units to SC/ST households, dhobighats, saloons, goldsmith (swarnakarulu), which is expected to benefit 50 lakh consumers.