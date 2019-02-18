Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops crack the whip on bikers using loud exhausts

Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, strictly prohibits alteration of motor vehicles against the standard prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer.

Published: 18th February 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To crack the whip on traffic violators who customise their bikes and fix loud silencers in them so that their bike emits a loud, thunderous sound, traffic police and Road Transport Authority (RTA) are conducting enforcement drives across the city. Till date, they have registered around 150 cases from January 1, and the vehicles of the violators have been compounded.

Commuters complained to the police against youth creating disturbance and noise pollution on road with their customized high-end bikes. The traffic police took a note of the issue and started this intensive enforcement drive as a result. “We are not sparing those who have fixed loud silencers in their bikes,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravi Shankar Reddy. The errant vehicles' owners will be punished under Section 52 of AP Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, he added.

Around 400 cases were registered for installing huge crash guards on bikes, having horns of a sound intensity beyond what is permissible, having additional lights and sirens in bikes. Those driving rashly and performing stunts on the road late at night were also caught.

Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, strictly prohibits alteration of motor vehicles against the standard prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer. The act also clearly directs that no vehicle owner should alter the vehicle such that the particulars mentioned in the Certificate of Registration are no longer accurate. And, vehicles owners are supposed to take approval from the Regional Transport Officer before making any alterations to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the authorities are finding it difficult to curb this menace as the vehicle owners often purchase loud sound-emanating exhausts on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. A circular was issued and sent to all merchants not to sell customized parts for bullet and high-end bikes.

Police takes action against those flouting rules after several complaints flow in

Commuters complained to the police against youth creating disturbance and noise pollution on road with their customized high-end bikes. The traffic police took a note of the issue and started this intensive enforcement drive as a result. “We are not sparing those who have fixed loud silencers in their bikes,” said DCP Traffic Ravi Shankar Reddy. The errant vehicle's owners will be punished severly, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road Transport Authority Exhaust Bikers loud exhausts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp