Cops crack the whip on bikers using loud exhausts

VIJAYAWADA: To crack the whip on traffic violators who customise their bikes and fix loud silencers in them so that their bike emits a loud, thunderous sound, traffic police and Road Transport Authority (RTA) are conducting enforcement drives across the city. Till date, they have registered around 150 cases from January 1, and the vehicles of the violators have been compounded.

Commuters complained to the police against youth creating disturbance and noise pollution on road with their customized high-end bikes. The traffic police took a note of the issue and started this intensive enforcement drive as a result. “We are not sparing those who have fixed loud silencers in their bikes,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravi Shankar Reddy. The errant vehicles' owners will be punished under Section 52 of AP Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, he added.

Around 400 cases were registered for installing huge crash guards on bikes, having horns of a sound intensity beyond what is permissible, having additional lights and sirens in bikes. Those driving rashly and performing stunts on the road late at night were also caught.

Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, strictly prohibits alteration of motor vehicles against the standard prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer. The act also clearly directs that no vehicle owner should alter the vehicle such that the particulars mentioned in the Certificate of Registration are no longer accurate. And, vehicles owners are supposed to take approval from the Regional Transport Officer before making any alterations to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the authorities are finding it difficult to curb this menace as the vehicle owners often purchase loud sound-emanating exhausts on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. A circular was issued and sent to all merchants not to sell customized parts for bullet and high-end bikes.

