JSP chief honours Kalyani Ads owners
Kalyani Ads owners Kamatham Sambasiva Rao and Vijayakumari, who joined Jana Sena Party (JSP) recently, were honoured by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri.
Published: 18th February 2019 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:51 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Kalyani Ads owners Kamatham Sambasiva Rao and Vijayakumari, who joined Jana Sena Party (JSP) recently, were honoured by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri. The duo are working for the party in Repalle constituency.