Over 10 Lakh visit Polavaram project site so far

It maybe recalled that the State government launched the free tour to the national project site in April last year by arranging buses from all the 13 districts.

Published: 18th February 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

A view of Polavaram project. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindrababu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The visitors to Polavaram national project under the ‘Polavaram Yatra’ announced by the State government breached the one million (ten lakh) mark, said Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

The minister, along with thousands of people and TDP workers from his constituency Mylavaram, visited the project site on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Devineni said the Polavaram Yatra has been receiving tremendous response ever since its launch. “Over ten lakh people visited the project site so far.

Polavaram Yatra has, in fact, become a study tour to the visitors who are getting to know what spillway, spill channel, coffer dams and other components are and how they would work. Farmers, students, women, children and general public are turning up in large numbers. On Sunday alone, over 40,000 visited the project site,” he observed. The minister personally explained how the project works to a few visitors, on the occasion.

It maybe recalled that the State government launched the free tour to the national project site in April last year by arranging buses from all the 13 districts. Besides the free conveyance, the visitors are also provided with lunch at the project site. The Water Resources department is spending about `25 crore on the programme.

Devineni said that the works were going on at a brisk pace. “Over 65 per cent of the works of the national project have been completed so far. Out of the 16 national projects in the country, Polavaram is the only one which is being executed at this pace. We will complete the project within the stipulated time and water will be diverted by virtue of gravity before the onset of monsoon,” he concluded.

