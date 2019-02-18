Private company turns construction debris into building blocks at Ajit Singh Nagar

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of Vijayawada are going to get a respite from the indiscriminate dumping of debris on the roads and in their surroundings as the municipal corporation has started to utilise the debris to manufacture building blocks (bricks) with them.

A private agency, PRO ENVIRO C&D Waste Management Private Limited, has started manufacturing building blocks from the construction waste generated in the city.

When contacted, VMC Superintendent Engineer (Projects) J V Ramakrishna said that the 59 divisions of Vijayawada generate 50 to 70 tonne of construction waste per day. With construction work picking up the pace in the city and its suburbs, the quantum of debris has increased and it has become a Herculean task for the sanitary staff to handle it in a proper manner.

Moreover, workers often dump debris on the sides of the roads and it causes inconvenience to the commuters. To put an end to the menace of construction waste, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mooted the recycling plant project in 2017, after Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change issued the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, he said. Setting up a debris recycling plant will help the civic body improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, PRO ENVIRO C&D Waste Management Private Limited head M Ramakrishna Reddy said that the project was commissioned in November 2018 in Ajit Singh Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. The plant will function for 20 years. At present, it receives 70 tonne of construction waste per day against its capacity of tackling around 200 tonne per day.

Building inspectors and sanitary staff of civic body will alert the representatives of the firm about the C&D waste generated in the city.VMC pays Rs 438 per tonne to the firm for collection and transportation of construction debris. So far, 220 tonne of different types of construction aggregate generated from C&D waste has been handed over to the civic body at a cost of Rs 100 per tonne.

Each brick that is manufactured from the waste can be sold for Rs 15 in the market. Recently a meeting was convened with representatives of CREDAI and they were made aware of this initiative, he said, adding that the builders also expressed their interest in purchasing the building blocks for their projects.