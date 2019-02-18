Railway line project going at a brisk pace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) started developing a new railway line between Krishnapatnam Port- Venkatachalam- Obulavaripalli and the works are going on a brisk pace.They are being executed under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

According to the SCR officials, Krishnapatnam port is where a major chunk of SCR freight loading takes place and the new railway line is connected to Vijayawada-Gudur mainline at Venkatachalam station.

The ongoing works between Venkatachalam - Obulavaripalli will culminate into the shortest path between Chennai-Howrah and Chennai-Mumbai rail routes. Moreover, the new railway line project provides a vital rail connectivity between two major rail routes and reduces the distance by 72 km for the trains coming from Guntakal Division to Krishnapatnam. It also reduces the traffic density in Obulavaripalli - Renigunta - Gudur section.

At present, the new line between Venkatachalam Road Junction - Vellikallu (60 km) and Cherlopalli - Obulavaripalli (22 km), i.e., a total length of 82 km, has been completed.

Tunnel works are in progress for a stretch of around 7 km between Cherlopalli - Vellikallu. Soon after the completion of the works, the entire Krishnapatnam- Venkatachalam- Obulavaripalli new line project will be made operational.

The new line will ease the congestion of both passenger and freight carrying trains in Vijayawada - Gudur - Renigunta - Guntakal sections.

Freight traffic is expected to grow after the completion of the new line. The line will help in the socio-economic growth of the area. It will also be a safe and an economic mode of transport for the people.

Presently, continuous movement of passenger and freight trains in Vijayawada - Gudur main line makes it a very busy section.

This project, sanctioned in the year 2005-06, traverses through the districts of Nellore and Kadapa.