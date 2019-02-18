Home Cities Vijayawada

State department allots six crime spot vehicles to district

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Sarvashresth Tripathi on Sunday flagged off six crime spots vehicles allotted to Krishna district and sent them to its sub-divisions.

Published: 18th February 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Sarvashresth Tripathi on Sunday flagged off six crime spots vehicles allotted to Krishna district and sent them to its sub-divisions. In order to extend help to the districts in investigating crimes, the State police department purchased around 100 vehicles and distributed them to all the 13 district headquarters.

“While one vehicle will be used in the headquarters, five vehicles were sent to Bundar, Nandigama, Gudivada, Avanigadda and Gudivada sub-divisions. Police personnel will be given necessary training in how to efficiently use the vehicles while investigating a crime,” said the SP.

The special clues team vehicle consists of a physical evidence collecting kit, a UV light kit, a crime scene investigation kit, and advanced cameras to capture videos and photos, said Sarvashresth Tripathi.
Earlier, DGP RP Thakur distributed forensic science kits and drones to the police officials as part of upgrading the technology.

