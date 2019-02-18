TDP terms Jagan’s new-found BC love ‘fake’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling TDP reacted sharply and swiftly to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations that the State government neglected the BCs in the last four-and-a-half years. TDP leaders hit back at the Leader of the Opposition for allegedly using the BC Garjana platform only to criticise the government.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrinudu, who led the TDP’s counter offensive, said Jagan organised the BC Garjana, unable to digest the success of the TDP’s Jayaho BC meetings.“Jagan is showing false love and affection towards the BCs. The fact is that he had copied the promises made by us in the Jayaho BC meetings,’’ the Finance Minister said.

Ramakrishnudu alleged that Jagan’s father former CM the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had usurped the lands of BCs in the name of Special Economic Zones.“In fact, it is the TDP government which worked for the upliftment of the BCs. These communities have benefitted financially to the tune of Rs 43,000 crore in the past five years,’’ he said. “Why should people vote for those who do not attend Assembly and Parliament? The YSRC is cosying up towards the BJP which denied the Special Category Status to the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, party president and minister K Kala Venkata Rao shot off a letter to Jagan with 19 posers. “Your father, as a CM of united AP, had spent only Rs 1,600 crore only for BC welfare in 23 districts. Even as we are having a deficit Budget, we have spent Rs 32,000 crore for the BC welfare in four-and-a-half years,’’ Kala Venkata Rao said.

“The then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government had diluted the Adarana scheme introduced by the previous TDP government,’’ Rao said and added that more than 2,000 handloom weavers, 1,600 toddy tappers and 30 goldsmiths have committed suicide during the YSR regime in united AP.The Energy Minister also asked as to why Jagan didn’t raise his voice against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when the latter excluded 26 communities from the BC list.

YSRC’s BC declaration

Contract services: 50% quota for BC/SC/ST and minorities in contracts

ID cards and interest-free loan up to Rs 10,000 to small traders

Nominated posts: 50% quota to BC/SC/ST and minorities in nominated posts in temple trust boards, market panels

Assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to barbers

Housing facility to nomadic tribes and special gurukul school for their children

Rs 10,000 per month for fishermen during four-month holiday

Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of a fisherman who loses his life while fishing

Rs 2,000 per month for every weaver’s family with a handloom in house

Rs 4 per litre additional incentive to dairy farmers who sell milk to co-ops

Rs 6,000 ex gratia for Golla and Kuruma community people for each dead sheep

Sannidhi Gollas to be given their right of opening doors of Tirumala temple

Barbers and Yadavs to be made Trust Board members in all main temples

A legislation to be made to ensure that insurance amount goes to woman member of the family