Temple fire damages property worth Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Kondalamma temple in Gudlavalleru village when three bikes and a shed were destroyed in a fire accident on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. According to the devotees, gas leakage was the reason behind the fire mishap.

As it was a Sunday, a huge number of devotees visited the famous temple, with women preparing ‘prasadam’ at the shed. Suddenly, fire broke out due to leakage in a gas cylinder in the ‘Pongal’ shed and turned three two-wheelers and other materials stored in the shed into ashes.

Upon learning about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. “The loss incurred due to accident is estimated around Rs 5 lakh. By swiftly responding to the situation, we have averted a major accident,” fire officials said.