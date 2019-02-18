Home Cities Vijayawada

Tenant ryots also to get Rs 15,000 aid

A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the modified scheme, the Agriculture Department issued a Government Order on Sunday in this regard.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the enhanced aid of Rs 15,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, which includes the Centre’s assistance of Rs 6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), to tenant farmers as well. The money will be either transferred to the accounts of tenant farmers or given in the form of cheques by Kharif.

“The tenant farmer families will also be extended the benefit of Rs 15,000 per year and the first disbursement for tenant farmers shall be done during Kharif, 2019,” the GO-MS 28 said. The Special Commissioner of Agriculture shall take further action and furnish required modalities to the government immediately, it added.
The tenant farmers need to produce the Certificate of Cultivation or Loan Eligibility Card before the onset of Kharif season in June to be eligible for the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme. The State government has enhanced the earlier announced aid of Rs 4,000 per each beneficiary to Rs 9,000, in addition to the Central assistance under PM-KISAN. While the farmers owning less than five acres of land will get Rs 15,000 in total, those who own above five acres will get Rs 10,000 under the scheme as PM-KISAN is applicable only to those who own less than five acres. “An immediate assistance of Rs 4,000 shall be given to all farmer families by March,” the GO read. The remaining amount will be paid after the elections.

The scheme will benefit about 54 lakh farmers with less than five acres of land and 16-17 lakh farmers who own more than five acres. The government has already got data of 45 lakh farmers to roll out the direct benefit transfer scheme. The officials have already begun the process of collecting and collating the data of remaining eligible farmers.

