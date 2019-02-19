Andhra Pradesh: Two schoolgirls found drinking beer in class

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two girl students of Class IX at the government school of Nidamanuru village were expelled after they were found to be drunk. The shocking incident that happened on Saturday came to light on Monday when the principal issued transfer certificates (TCs) to the girls.The students admitted to consuming alcohol and told school headmaster Battu Suresh Kumar that they were inspired by their fathers.

“This incident reflects how children are picking up bad habits from their parents. Seeing their fathers consume alcohol in their houses, the two girls grew curious and tasted the leftover in the bottles.

Eventually, they became addicts. Keeping in view the impact the behaviour of the two girls might have on other students, action was initiated against them and they were given TCs,” said the headmaster. Narrating how the disturbing incident was discovered, Suresh Kumar said, “On Saturday, the girls came to school as usual with a beer can in their bag. To avoid suspicion from their fellow students, they emptied the content into a soft drink bottle and consumed it in the class. They told others that the liquid was nothing but a soft drink. When their classmates sensed the bottle reeking of beer, they complained to the teachers. After checking their school bag, we found a beer can and informed their parents.”

This was not the first time the two girls were caught consuming alcohol. Suresh Kumar said they were suspended earlier for consuming alcohol on the school presmises.“We then asked their parents to apply for TCs and take the girls out of the school as the incident may have an adverse impact on other children,” he told TNIE.