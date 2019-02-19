Amaravati chapter of CII-Yi gets new chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At the annual meeting of CII-Yi (Amaravati chapter) held in Vijayawada on Monday, Sathvik Chukkapalli, Director of Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd, Vijayawada, has been appointed as its Chairperson for the year 2019-20 and Teja Bodepudi, Director-Retail at Profit Shoe Company has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the chapter.The theme of the meeting was ‘Engaging Youth towards building a Sustainable Amaravati’. Speaking on the occasion, COE of AP Innovation Society, R S Winny Patro, said that start-ups play a vital role in providing employment opportunities.