Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati chapter of CII-Yi gets new chief

Speaking on the occasion, COE of AP Innovation Society, R S Winny Patro, said that start-ups play a vital role in providing employment opportunities.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At the annual meeting of CII-Yi (Amaravati chapter) held in Vijayawada on Monday, Sathvik Chukkapalli, Director of Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd, Vijayawada, has been appointed as its Chairperson for the year 2019-20 and Teja Bodepudi, Director-Retail at Profit Shoe Company has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the chapter.The theme of the meeting was ‘Engaging Youth towards building a Sustainable Amaravati’. Speaking on the occasion, COE of AP Innovation Society, R S Winny Patro, said that start-ups play a vital role in providing employment opportunities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp