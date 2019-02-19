APNGOA gives Rs 30 cr for martyrs’ family

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGOA) announced a compensation of `30 crore to the bereaved families of martyred jawans in Pulwama district of J&K. The association called on CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and handed over a `30 crore cheque to him, extending support to the bereaved families. Each employee had contributed `500 in this regard, the delegation said. They thanked Naidu for announcing a 20 per cent Interim Relief for the government employees.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Shiv Sena gets all round flak for alliance with BJP
PM Modi greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Delhi
Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district
Pakistan Muslim League president Shehbaz Sharif barred from travelling abroad
More than 30 Bollywood celebs accepted money to promote political parties on social media: Cobrapost
'Pakistan nerve center of terror': India on Imran's Pulwama response