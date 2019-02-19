APNGOA gives Rs 30 cr for martyrs’ family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGOA) announced a compensation of `30 crore to the bereaved families of martyred jawans in Pulwama district of J&K. The association called on CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and handed over a `30 crore cheque to him, extending support to the bereaved families. Each employee had contributed `500 in this regard, the delegation said. They thanked Naidu for announcing a 20 per cent Interim Relief for the government employees.