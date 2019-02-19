Home Cities Vijayawada

APTA cooks its way to India Book of Records for longest bamboo chicken

Explaining the nutritional value of the food item, he said bamboo chicken was a very healthy delicacy and unique to the State.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:05 PM

Visakhapatnam chefs with the 15-metre-long bamboo chicken that created a record at Berm Park on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has added yet another feather in its cap. It made to the India Book of Records (IBR) for the second time by cooking 15-metre-long ‘bamboo chicken’ in Vijayawada on Monday.

Chefs from Visakhapatnam’s Fairfield Marriott took two hours and 20 minutes to cook the cuisine, origins of which can be traced to Araku Valley. Nearly eight kilograms of meat and other ingredients were stuffed inside a bamboo shoot, procured from Visakhapatnam Agency, and was then cooked in olive oil.

“It was an amazing experience for me and my team. We loved cooking the delicacy and are also glad to be part of this record,” chief chef Rupesh said.

“It is a perfect combination of nutritious meat and traditional Andhra spices,” he said. Shantanu Chauhan of IBR, who judged the record attempt, said APTA was always proactive and the longest bamboo chicken record was a perfect example to show that.

