Cop thwarts man’s suicide attempt in Vijayawada

According to the Vijayawada police, the person was identified as Shaik Chan Basha (33).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old car driver, upset over health issues and family disputes, attempted
to end his life by jumping into Krishna river from Prakasam Barrage here on Monday, but was saved in time by the police.

According to the Vijayawada police, the person was identified as Shaik Chan Basha (33). Hailing from Nellore district, Basha arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning for some errand. ‘Disappointed’ with his life, he decided to commit suicide and reached the Prakasam Barrage around 7 pm on Sunday. He spent some time near the barrage and jumped into water from Gate No 6.

Noticing that Basha was floating in the water, passersby informed the police. Constable V Durga Prasad reached the spot, jumped into water and pulled Basha to safety.Police admitted him to the government hospital where he was given first aid treatment. “After counselling him, we handed him over to his family members,” the police said.

