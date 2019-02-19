Home Cities Vijayawada

Plant to generate power from vegetable waste

The process of rejuvenating the plant started when Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and Municipal Commissioner J Nivas toured Indore in July 2017.

The rejuvenated biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar in city | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has rejuvenated the existing biomethanation Plant at Ajit Singh Nagar. Chennai-based Arumugam Arivu Bio Energy and Sundaram Fab Pvt Ltd, Salem, were entrusted with the task of producing electricity out of vegetable and slaughter waste generated in the city by the civic body.  

According to civic body officials, in 2004, Pune-based Mailhem Engineers Private Limited had commissioned a biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar for producing methane gas for power generation from vegetable, horticulture and slaughter waste generated in the city. However, due to technical reasons, the company shut down the plant after one year of its commission.

Municipal authorities at Indore are producing CNG through biomethanation. The Mayor and VMC chief, inspired by Indore Municipal Commission, instructed the officials concerned to replicate their method in Vijayawada by rejuvenating the plant at Ajit Singh Nagar.

Tenders were invited for rejuvenating the plant and the task was entrusted to two contract firms from Tamil Nadu. The project was commissioned in December 2018, officials added.

Speaking to TNIE, Project Site Engineer Manickam said biomethanation is a process in which organic waste is converted into biogas. The biogas produced from the waste is a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide, which is used to generate power; the slurry can be used for manufacturing compost that can be sold.

At present, the plant is handling 16 tonnes of vegetable waste and 4 tonnes of slaughter waste, and producing methane gas by storing the waste in digesters, he said.

A 140 kw generator is being operated from the methane gas produced in the plant. Per day, about 900 units of electricity is being generated at the plant. The energy will be flowed to the power grid in city from March, he added.

