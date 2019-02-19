Scrap Network Capacity Fee: Taxpayers Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) demanded that the Central government take the responsibility of telecasting national and international channels through a special transponder and scrap Network Capacity Fee (NCF) and GST to provide relief to subscribers.

The association has also written to Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, regarding TRAI’s new rules in connection with broadcasting of television channels.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that TRAI’s new rule, according to which subscribers can choose their channels, will become a burden as it will be difficult to implement.

According to TRAI rules, the viewers have to pay `153.40 (actual NCF `130 + 18 per cent GST) for the first 100 channels, and `23.60 (actual NCF `20 + 18 per cent GST) for every additional 25 channels thereafter.

At present, in addition to the monthly amount, the viewers have to pay the NCF to their DTH or cable operators as well. To reduce the burden on the subscribers, Anjaneyulu demanded that the Centre take steps to telecast the channels through its own transponder.

