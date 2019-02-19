Water resource department bags Global Platinum Award-2019 for HR, skill development

Home Cities Vijayawada

Water Resources department bagged Global Platinum Award-2019 for human resources and skill development.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources department bagged Global Platinum Award-2019 for human resources and skill development. The Energy and Environment Foundation of India, Delhi, presented the award during the 9th World PetroCoal Congress and Expo held in Delhi on February 17. Delegates from 10 countries, including India, participated in the conference.

The award has been presented for the skill development activity to empower farmers in different programmes taken up by the Water Resources department, awareness and skill development programmes for the farmers taken up by Hydrology project and Andhra Pradesh Integrated Irrigation Agriculture Transformation Project. During Polavaram project virtual review meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Principal Secretary Sasi Bhushan Kumar, joint director Varaprasad Rao and DD Srinivas Nalluri for the achievement.

They informed Naidu that 66 per cent of Polavaram project works have been completed so far. The Chief Minister said Anantapur district stood first in groundwater resource and Kurnool district in river water conservation. He said, Visakhapatnam stands second in groundwater recharge and Kadapa district for reviving water resources.  Stating that water will be taken to Chittoor by March 15, the Chief Minister said that he will attend the ‘Jalasiriki Harathi’ to be organised at Palamaner, Kuppam, Madanapalli, Thamballapalle and Punganur in the district. Naidu said drinking water will be supplied to Madanapalle on a regular basis.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister that Pulichintala, Gundlakamma, Madakasira branch canal and Adavipalli reservoir were ready for inauguration.  They said second phase of Vamsadhara, Vamsadhara-Nagavali linking, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi phase I works are under progress. Earlier, Naidu released a ground report of Polavaram project presented by Keller company.

