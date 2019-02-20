Chief Secretary warns of action against poll staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha has cautioned to take action against those officials related to elections for not joining duties at the transferred places. During a video conference with the 13 District Collectors on Tuesday, the CS was informed that several deputy collectors, returning officers and assistant returning officers were not joining duties in the seven districts up for MLC elections.

Punetha then directed General Administration department (Political) secretary N Srikanth to take action in case the officials fail to assume charge by Wednesday evening. A 10-member team from Centre, led by former Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi, will arrive on Wednesday to review the poll preparedness. It will conduct a test audit of electoral rolls, and meet representatives of political parties and receive representations from them between 10-10.30 am.

Preparation picks up pace

Guntur: Collector K Sasidhar conducted a meeting with district officials and asked them to strictly follow Election Commission guidelines for the smooth conduct of elections. While instructing them to hold demonstrations of EVMs and VVPATs for the public and also help the first time voters in familiarising them with the voting process, the collector warned of strict action against those officers found guilty of negligence in poll duties.