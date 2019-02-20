Home Cities Vijayawada

CII, MSMEs, NSIC organise Vendor Development Programme in Vijayawada

Published: 20th February 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) organised a Vendor Development Programme in the city on Tuesday.

The session highlighted the interventions made to eliminate barriers of entry and improve the ease of doing business for MSMEs by providing them an opportunity to interact with representatives of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

On the occasion, CII Andhra Pradesh MSME Panel Co-convener Y V Krishna Mohan talked about the initiatives taken up by CII to empowering the medium and small enterprises. NSIC Branch Manager R J S V Ramarao, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ravi Kumar Narra, and Government e Marketplace Regional Manager Shaik Nizamuddin also addressed the members on the State government’s efforts in promoting MSMEs with particular reference to SC/ST Entrepreneurs.

During the session, all PSUs explained their procurement policies, online vendor registration processes, e-tendering options etc to the MSME members.

They also talked about their unplanned requirements, wherein a purchase order is given directly after obtaining a quotation from MSME units. MSMEs are not required to have a vendor registration
for supplying these requirements. Around 90 members from the MSME sector took part in the programme.

Representatives of 7 PSUs including Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC Videsh Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited and Government e Marketplace, Andhra Pradesh, participated in the session.  

