Police constable held for attacking woman in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A constable, attached to the Suryaraopet police station, has been booked for attacking a woman and sexually harassing her on Tuesday.

Ajit Singh Nagar CI Srinivas said the accused, identified as Ravikumar, knew the victim Lakshmi Rani, a resident of AS Nagar, closely.

They reportedly have financial dealings between them. On Monday night, Ravikumar and Lakshmi reportedly had a heated argument over financial disputes and in anger, the accused slapped the victim and pushed her against the wall.

She received injuries on the face and fractures on hand.