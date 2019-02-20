Home Cities Vijayawada

Police constable held for attacking woman in AP

Ajit Singh Nagar CI Srinivas said the accused, identified as Ravikumar, knew the victim Lakshmi Rani, a resident of AS Nagar, closely.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A constable, attached to the Suryaraopet police station, has been booked for attacking a woman and sexually harassing her on Tuesday.

Ajit Singh Nagar CI Srinivas said the accused, identified as Ravikumar, knew the victim Lakshmi Rani, a resident of AS Nagar, closely.

They reportedly have financial dealings between them. On Monday night, Ravikumar and Lakshmi reportedly had a heated argument over financial disputes and in anger, the accused slapped the victim and pushed her against the wall.

She received injuries on the face and fractures on hand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment Andhra police Police constable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp