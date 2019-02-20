Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Cricket tournament from February 21 

The tournament, started by BCCI in 2008-09, is named after the Indian legendary batsman and former Indian Captain Syed Mushtaq Ali.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has set the stage at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu, for the Group-A league match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Men T20 tournament, which will take place from February 21 to March 2. 

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, ACA general secretary Ch Arun Kumar said that around 35 teams from various states are participating in the tournament and BCCI has divided them into five groups — A, B, C, D & E.

