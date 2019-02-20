Home Cities Vijayawada

Departments told to take energy-saving steps in AP

Chandrasekhar Reddy, APEPDCL director B Seshu Kumar and other officials explained about measures being taken up by the discom for quality power supply.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao, in a message to the APEPDCL employees during a workshop held here on Tuesday, appealed to all the government departments to have an integrated approach to implement energy efficiency measures and propagate the message of energy efficiency and energy conservation to the grass root level.

In the message, that was read out by CEO of AP State Energy Conservation Mission A Chandrasekhar Reddy during the workshop, the minister explained the vision of Chief Minister N  Chandrababu Naidu for the power sector in the State and said he is keen on ensuring energy efficiency and conservation.  

The minister said the State leads the country in the implementation of LED street lighting and thereby paved way for saving 13,408 million units of power whose monetary value stands at Rs 7,857 crore.

He also stressed the need for involving college and school students in creating awareness on energy conservation and efficiency. Rao was all praise for the APSECM for its work in energy conservation.
According to them, works worth Rs 1,080.85 crore for improving power distribution and supply was completed in the last four years, while works worth Rs 1,558.21 crore are under progress.

K Kala Venkata Rao Energy saving APEPDCL Energy Conservation

