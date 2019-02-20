Home Cities Vijayawada

Former Union minister Krupa Rani quits Congress, wants to see Jagan Mohan Reddy as Andhra CM

Krupa Rani along with her husband and their followers will formally join the YSRC in Amaravati on February 28.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the exodus from other parties to the main Opposition party, yet another former minister is all set to join the YSR Congress. Former Union Minister Killi Krupa Rani and her husband and APCC secretary Killi Ramamohan Rao resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday. Later, they met YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad and expressed their interest to join the YSRC.

Krupa Rani along with her husband and their followers will formally join the YSRC in Amaravati on February 28. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Krupa Rani said she was impressed with the style of functioning of Jagan and his commitment to the welfare of marginalised sections of the society, especially BCs.

“His BC Garjana and the announcement made by him have inspired many people of the BC community and the promise of allocating Rs 75,000 crore for BC welfare in five years is a landmark one,” the BC leader from Srikakulam said.

Praja Sankalpa Yatra has been the high point on the political canvas of the State after the bifurcation and Jagan has proved that he is a leader with a commitment for the uplift of the weaker sections, she opined.

“BC welfare has been high on the YSRC agenda as Jagan has termed BCs as the ‘Backbone Class’ of the society, which is a tribute to the weaker sections, and his promise to give a participatory role to BCs in the development process is highly appreciable,” she said.

Krupa Rani was elected to the Lok Sabha from Srikakulam in 2009 on Congress ticket and was a minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. Asked where she will be contesting from in the coming elections, the former minister said she is not joining the YSRC for a ticket, but to strengthen the hands of Jagan.

“All I want is to see Jagan as the next Chief Minister, which will be beneficial to the State, particularly weaker sections,” she explained.

