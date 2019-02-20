Infants die of diarrhoea, mother held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two infant sisters have died in the span of a few days in Pedana village. Identified as Moka Prasanthi, 5, and Divya, 3, they died in the Machilipatnam government hospital after they allegedly suffered from diarrhoea, according to the police.

Pedana police officials said, the incident came to light on Tuesday when Prasanthi died in the hospital, two days after her younger sister Divya breathed her last in the same hospital.

When the neighbours and relatives suspected the abnormal behaviour of mother M Nancharamma, they complained to the police. Suspecting her of killing her daughters, the police have taken Nancharamma into custody.

During investigation, Nancharamma told the police that her husband died a month ago of illness and since then she took up the responsibility of looking after the family. She said Divya fell sick on February 12 and was admitted to a nearby hospital, which referred her to a government hospital.

Two days later, Prasanthi too fell sick and was admitted in the same hospital. Hospital doctors said both the children suffered from diarrhoea and died on Sunday and Tuesday.

“We have asked the government hospital staff to furnish the medical and post-mortem reports to ascertain the reasons behind the twin deaths. We have taken their mother into custody and a case of suspicious death has been filed,” Pedana police said.