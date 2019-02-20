Name Polavaram after Vajpayee: Kanna Lakshminarayana to Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting that the Polavaram Irrigation Project be renamed after former Prime Minister and late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Kanna noted that rechristening the national project after Vajpayee would be a befitting tribute to the former Prime Minister. In the letter written on Tuesday, the BJP State president said, “We are all aware of the respect, love, and affection of crores of Indians, especially Andhra people, towards Vajpayee. I need not highlight the fact that it would not only be apt but also a befitting tribute to him if we name the project as Atal Bihari Vajpayee project.”

He also thanked Gadkari for his ministry’s efforts for expediting the works for faster completion of the project. “The dream of crores of Andhra people is being made a reality by the BJP government,” he observed.

The request of the BJP may trigger a political slugfest in the State as both the TDP and the saffron party have been jostling to claim credit for national project. Even though the project was started off as Rampada Sagar, it was changed to Indira Sagar Project during the UPA rule.

After the project was notified as a national one in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the AP government, in June, 2015, issued an order dropping ‘Indira’ from the name.

The project is being called Polavaram Irrigation Project ever since.“Even in all the correspondence between the Centre and the State, the project is referred to as Polavaram Irrigation Project. The name change happened after it was declared a national project. Since it is a national project, the government wants to rename it,” a senior official told TNIE.