Kondaveedu ryot’s death sparks row; probe sought

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Lakshminarayana accused the police had manhandled the farmer even as the latter pleaded with the officials not to level his field for the CM’s event.

VIJAYAWADA: The death of a farmer in Kothapalem near Kondaveedu Fort on Monday, whose family alleged he died after resisting police’s attempts to take over his land for making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, kicked up a political storm in the State on Tuesday.

While BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into the incident, Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for the death of P Koteswara Rao alias Kotaiah, and also formed a committee to look into the circumstances that led to it.

IT Minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who tweeted a video of the police shifting the farmer to hospital, hit back at the Opposition saying they were resorting to cheap politics.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Lakshminarayana accused the police had manhandled the farmer even as the latter pleaded with the officials not to level his field for the CM’s event. “The police did not allow the wounded farmer to be taken to a hospital and he died. The family members and villagers also allege that the police poured pesticide into the farmer to cover up his death as an act of suicide.

Even though Naidu was present nearby, he neither visited him nor ordered an inquiry into his death,” he noted.YSRC chief too came down heavily on the CM. “You are responsible for the death of a BC farmer in Kondaveedu, Chandrababu Naidu. The farmer was beaten and was left without any help. His field was destroyed for your helipad. At the time when you have to show compassion, your government resorted to brutality,” Jagan tweeted. The YSRC also constituted a fact-finding committee with Ummareddy Venkateswarlu as its head, and MLAs Mustafa, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Kona Raghupathi, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy as its members. The committee will visit the deceased’s family on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena too joined the chorus. In a tweet, his said his party’s representatives would visit the village in view of contradictory versions over the death of ryot Kotaiah. “Do not wash off your hands by announcing ex gratia,’’ he said.

However, the TDP retorted sharply to the accusations made by Jagan. Lokesh slammed the Opposition leader accusing the latter of using the issue for political mileage. “The helipad for Naidu was not arranged in the deceased farmer’s land. He died due to personal problems, but the YSRC is using it for political gains,” Lokesh tweeted. He also made public a video in which a police official was seen carrying the ryot on his shoulder to shift him to a hospital.

Police refute allegation

Guntur: Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu on Tuesday refuted allegations that the police had tortured ryot P Koteswara Rao and added that he ended his life by consuming pesticide. He said a thorough investigation on the issue has begun

