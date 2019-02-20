Home Cities Vijayawada

PM can do anything for political gains, says Chandrababu Naidu

During a teleconference with his party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu made the controversial remarks backing the statements of Mamata Banerjee, who questioned the timing of the Pulwama attack.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stirring a hornet’s nest over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday toed the line of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who raised doubts over the timing of the attack, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not hesitate to resort to any stratagem for political mileage.

During a teleconference with his party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu made the controversial remarks backing the statements of Mamata Banerjee, who questioned the timing of the Pulwama attack. Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the Centre as to why it had not taken action against Pakistan over the past five years and why a war-like situation was created just before the elections.

Blaming the BJP for the crisis in Jammu & Kashmir, Naidu said several countries had boycotted Narendra Modi for the massacre of 2,000 people in Godhra in Gujarat when he was chief minister. “Instability of governments in bordering States is dangerous and there should be no priority for political benefits in such States,” Naidu observed.

