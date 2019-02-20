Poll fever: Chandrababu Naidu shifts focus to party affairs

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After announcing a slew of welfare schemes and even launching implementation of some of them, anticipating election notification anytime now, TDP chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu seems to have shifted his entire focus to party affairs.

Gearing up to face the elections, Naidu is busy confabulating with party seniors for selection of candidates and devising the strategy as the elections are round the corner. In between, he is taking his time off to pacify the leaders who are clamouring for tickets to contest Assembly or Parliament seats of their choice.

Usually, Naidu arrives at Secretariat in the morning and keeps himself busy with hectic official activity before returning home late in the evening. However, for quite some time now, he has been confining himself to his residence most of the time holding teleconferences with party cadre, scripting plans to strengthen the party.

After making it clear that tickets would be given to only winning horses based on various survey reports on the performance of MLAs, Naidu, who has been holding district-wise and Parliament constituency-wise meetings with leaders to finalise the candidates, has started clearing the names of the contestants so as to give them enough time for electioneering, sources said. It is believed that the process of candidate selection is completed and names for most of the constituencies, except for a few where there are too many strong contenders, are set to be released soon.

Even as there is an apprehension that announcement of candidates in advance might lead to exodus of leaders, particularly those being denied party tickets, a senior TDP leader said Naidu is keen on declaring the names of majority of candidates before release of the election notification and the recent defection of some TDP leaders to Opposition YSRC will not hamper the exercise.

A leader of the party says that Naidu is leaving no stone unturned for TDP’s victory and trying to balance his time between administrative responsibilities and party affairs. “After announcing a spree of sops like increasing pensions, unemployment dole, Pasupu Kumkuma scheme and the recent Annadata Sukhibhava, Naidu has stepped up the party activities to ensure his party victory and is advising the cadre to take the schemes to the public,’’ the leader said.

He observed that as Naidu reclaimed his past glory as a key leader on the national political arena by bringing all the anti-BJP parties together, winning the election in the State is a major challenge before him.