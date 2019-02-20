Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 1,054 crore for flood mitigation in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Amaravati set to see more development in the next couple of years, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) and AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) have chalked out a plan to complete the flood mitigation projects in the next 12 months to prevent inundation during flash floods. The work has been divided into three packages and the total outlay of the packages is pegged at Rs 1,054 crore.

Even though APCRDA had commissioned the Kondaveeti Vagu Lift Irrigation Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore about six months ago, the widening of the Kondaveeti rivulet, which will enable the flow of water till the pump house, is yet to be completed. The authority has now expedited the works.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the works on the sidelines of the Happy Cities Summit held last week. The works include widening and deepening of Kondaveeti Vagu and Pala Vagu, construction of a gravity canal to enable the flow of flood water, construction of a reservoir at Krishnayapalem, and construction of another reservoir at Neerukonda,” an official said.

The official further explained that the reservoirs, of capacity 0.1 tmc and 0.43 tmc, would be mostly used as balancing facilities. “They will be used as balancing reservoirs. However, if need be, we can use some water from Neerukonda reservoir for domestic needs of Amaravati,” the official added.

The widening and deepening works of Kondaveeti Vagu and Pala Vagu will be done for a length of 23.60 km 16.70 km respectively. The length of the gravity canal for the 0.1 tmc reservoir would be 7.83 km.

The Neerkukonda Reservoir (0.43 tmc) will be built in 440 acres. The officials added that the works were being executed by HES-MVR Joint Venture (JV) and RVR Projects and NCC Ltd JV.

