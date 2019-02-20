Speculations rife as Akkineni Nagarjuna calls on Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna called on YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speculations were rife that the actor would enter politics and contest the ensuing general elections on YSRC ticket from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

With the actor meeting Jagan a day after Narne Srinivasa Rao, a businessman and father-in-law of actor junior NTR, met the YSRC chief, political circles were abuzz with speculations that Nagarjuna approached his friend Jagan either to get himself the party ticket for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency or to the candidates he recommends.

On the other hand, the talk was that Narne too is intent on contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. However, the YSRC has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations. No communication has been released to the media with regard to the meeting between Nagarjuna and Jagan. However, the actor later clarified to media persons that his meeting with Jagan was personal and no politics was involved.

On the other hand, responding to the meeting and subsequent speculations that Nagarjuna might contest from Guntur, TDP MP Galla Jayadev said he doesn’t think the actor will contest against him. “He is my friend and if he decides to contest against me, he would inform me first,” he said, adding it does not matter, who will contest against him in the coming elections.