Pulwama terror attack: VIT-AP pays homage to jawans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The students and staff of VIT-AP University along with the vice-chancellor and registrar paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

In a solemn ceremony held at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan block on the university campus on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Dr D Subhakar paid a floral tribute to the portrait of 40 slain military personnel.

All professors, staff, students and security personnel present on the occasion also paid floral tributes to the martyred soldiers.