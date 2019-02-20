Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada-Kochi one-stop flight from March 1

Vijayawada international airport is soon going to have one-stop connectivity to Kochi.

Published: 20th February 2019

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada international airport is soon going to have one-stop connectivity to Kochi. A private airline service has come forward to operate flight to Kochi via Tirupati from March 1. This apart, the Vijayawada airport is going to get connectivity to Tier II and Tier III cities across the country. Flight services from the newly inaugurated Kurnool airport to Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other cities will be launched from the first week of March. Apart from increasing the existing domestic services, officials of the AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) are going to open tenders for Vijayawada-Dubai direct flight services on February 26.

Speaking to TNIE, G Madhusudhan Rao, Director of Vijayawada airport, said, “The footfall at the Vijayawada airport is constantly increasing and the passengers are also welcoming the services to newer cities. For the first time, we are launching one-stop flight service to Kochi via Tirupati. On this route, this is the first service to Kochi and the second service to Tirupati. Also for Bangalore there will be an additional service.”

In the last week of January this year, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) opened bids for the proposed routes under UDAAN 3. Five airports from the State Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati are listed.

However, Kurnool airport, which was inaugurated on January 8, was not listed in the pre-bid meeting due to which it did not make the cut. However, with the assurance from the AAI,  to consider and cover specific predetermined routes under the special round of the UDAN scheme, the State officials listed it for Kurnool to Hyderabad and Vijayawada routes. This could be a direct flight or a connecting flight to Hyderabad via Vijayawada.

