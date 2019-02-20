AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to head TDP manifesto panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling TDP has appointed the election manifesto committee under the convenorship of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Apart from the convenor and co-convenor, the panel comprises 13 members.

While Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu has been named as the co-convenor, five ministers such as K Atchannaidu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, NMB Farooq and Kidari Sravan Kumar were named as members.

The remaining members include MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, Planning Board vice-chairperson C Kutumba Rao, TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani and former IAS officer P Krishnaiah. The first meeting of the committee will be held in Yanamala’s chambers at the Interim Government Complex on Wednesday.

The committee will prepare the manifesto for the ensuing general elections focusing on extending welfare schemes for farmers, women and youth. The committee will take up the exercise by interacting with a cross-section of people.