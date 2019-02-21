Active learning forum at SRM University, AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University, AP, Amaravati, has collaborated with Minerva Schools, San Francisco, to provide an active learning forum to its students and faculty. The students will be made aware of the active learning principles that are based on the systematic data-driven approach to better retain what is learnt and increase their understanding of complex ideas.

“This kind of online active learning is unprecedented. Active learning, advanced research and student career development will be the key areas of focus in the coming years and we are embarking on an expansion plan with greater resources and programmes for faculty research. Our aim is to explore new international collaborations to integrate innovation and technology-driven pedagogies,” said V-C Dr Jamshed Bharucha.