Actor Nagarjuna meeting ‘criminal’ Jagan Mohan Reddy will send wrong signals: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after actor Nagarjuna called on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that it is unfortunate on the part of actors to meet criminals. Though Nagarjuna reportedly made it clear that his meeting with Jagan is personal and in no way connected to politics, Naidu observed that such meetings will send wrong signals to the people.​

Naidu, while speaking to party cadre though a teleconference, reiterating that Jagan, in collusion with the BJP and TRS, is doing injustice to AP. “The betrayal of five crore people of the State has completed five years today and the BJP government at the Centre has not even implemented a single assurance made to the State, including special category status,” Naidu said. Asserting that the TDP will not compromise on the security of the nation, he said it will not be tolerated if the Centre misuses the armed forces for political benefits.

“Stringent action should be taken against terrorists and strict vigil should be maintained on the border. There are doubts among people over the Pulwama attack and remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee triggered a debate on the same across the nation. Statements of Pakistan Prime Minister on the terror attack are also raising several doubts,’’ Naidu said.

Later in the evening, while addressing the employees, who felicitated him, Naidu referring to the killing of 40 CRPF personnel recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, demanded the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take responsibility for the killing of Army men. Naidu sought to know whether Modi will own responsibility of the killing of 40 CRPF jawans.