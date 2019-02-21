All set for Amit Shah’s Rajamahendravaram meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president Amit Shah will launch the party’s campaign to contact the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes across the country. The party leaders said that the nationwide reach out exercise will be kicked off at the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs meeting scheduled in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.​

Through the programme, the saffron party plans to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being rolled out by the Centre. Shah will also take stock of the party’s poll preparedness in AP.

“Shah will interact with Shakti Kendra Pramukhs from five parliamentary constituencies from East and West Godavari districts,” a party leader said.

The meeting will begin at 10.30 am at Spinning Mill in Lala Cheruvu of Rajamahendravaram. The party will reach out to those availing benefits under schemes, including Jan Dhan bank accounts, Mudra loans, LPG (Ujjwala Yojana) scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others.

The State party unit, which was disappointed due to less turnout to Shah’s February 4 meeting in Vizianagaram, has made elaborate arrangements this time around. He is scheduled to meet the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs of the remaining parliamentary constituencies in Ongole on February 26.