AP Governor ESL Narasimhan gives assent, Kapu Reservation Bill becomes Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Wednesday gave his assent to the Andhra Pradesh Economically Weaker Sections other than Kapus (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in the public services in the State) Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Economically Weaker Sections of Citizens (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in the public services in the State for Kapus).

After the Centre passed a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, the Andhra Pradesh government passed two separate Bills in the Assembly to provide 5 per cent out of the total 10 per cent reservations of EWS to Kapus and the remaining 5 per cent for other EWSs.

Both the Bills became Acts with the Governor giving his assent to them. Though the State government initially passed a Bill to provide 5 per cent reservations to Kapus under Backward Classes by creating a separate category, it was not cleared by the Central government.

After the Centre announced 10 per cent reservation to EWS by amending the Constitution, the State government passed a Bill to give 5 per cent quota to Kapus and the remaining 5 per cent to other communities.