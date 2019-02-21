Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Governor ESL Narasimhan gives assent, Kapu Reservation Bill becomes Act

Both the Bills became Acts with the Governor giving his assent to them.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Wednesday gave his assent to the Andhra Pradesh Economically Weaker Sections other than Kapus (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in the public services in the State) Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Economically Weaker Sections of Citizens (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in the public services in the State for Kapus).

After the Centre passed a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, the Andhra Pradesh government passed two separate Bills in the Assembly to provide 5 per cent out of the total 10 per cent reservations of EWS to Kapus and the remaining 5 per cent for other EWSs.

Both the Bills became Acts with the Governor giving his assent to them. Though the State government initially passed a Bill to provide 5 per cent reservations to Kapus under Backward Classes by creating a separate category, it was not cleared by the Central government. 

After the Centre announced 10 per cent reservation to EWS by amending the Constitution, the State government passed a Bill to give 5 per cent quota to Kapus and the remaining 5 per cent to other communities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Economically Weaker Sections Kapu reservation Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp