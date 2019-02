Jawan’s body arrives in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The body of BSF jawan Guntagani Praveen, who died due to cardiac arrest while on duty in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19, arrived at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday. The 26-year-old from Shanthinagar of Vijayawada joined the force five years ago.

He was posted in Srinagar border after training in Mumbai. According to reports, his father was himself a jawan who died in an accident. His last rites were held in Vijayawada with full military honours. He is survived by his sister.