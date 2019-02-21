Home Cities Vijayawada

MLA’s ‘anti-Dalit’  remark rocks TDP ahead of polls  

Representatives of Guntur rural police even submitted a memorandum to the committee denying allegations against them. Jana Sena leader Ravela Kishore Babu.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Political temperatures in the State have gone up a notch and the ruling TDP finds itself on the backfoot in the wake of two incidents.  The first is the alleged suicide by a farmer at Kothapalem near Kondaveedu of Guntur district during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit a couple of days ago, after his field was levelled for parking arrangements for the VIP’s visit and the other being a video of TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar’s alleged disparaging remarks against Dalits, going viral on social media on Wednesday.

Reacting to the farmer’s death, the CM on Wednesday maintained that Kotaiah (the farmer) had committed suicide due to personal reasons and Opposition parties were making an issue out of it for political gains. Minister for Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao even offered to quit politics if YSR Congress leaders proved their allegation that Kotaiah was driven to death after his land was cleared up for facilitating landing of CM’s copter or parking of vehicles. “If they fail to prove their allegations, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should leave the State,” he said.

Naidu’s comments and minister’s challenge came hours after the visit of fact-finding committees of the YSRC and Jana Sena Party to ascertain the reasons for the farmer’s suicide. YSRC senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, who led the fact-finding committee, to Kothapalem said that it was a clear case of police high handedness leading to suicide.

“Fact remains that his land was forcibly taken over and he was thrashed by the police for raising objection. The family members are affirming the same. Police are trying to hush up the issue and trying to give a different picture,” he alleged. The YSRC demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Earlier, the vehicles carrying the fact-finding team to Kothapalem were stopped by the police and the members walked all the way to the village to meet the family of Kotaiah.

Representatives of Guntur rural police even submitted a memorandum to the committee denying allegations against them. Jana Sena leader Ravela Kishore Babu, who led the fact-finding team of the party, expressed distrust over the claims of the police and the government and demanded a judicial probe. Jana Sena handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the bereaved family as humanitarian aid. CPI, CPM and other Left parties also demanded a judicial probe into the farmer’s death.

TDP troubles were further compounded when a purported video of TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar’s disparaging remarks against Dalits at a meeting in Sri Ramavaram village of Denduluru mandal in West Godavari district, going viral on social media on Wednesday. However, the MLA denied making any such comments and claimed that the video was doctored by his rivals to tarnish his reputation. He even lodged a complaint with the West Godavari SP seeking action against those who uploaded the video on social media websites. Heated arguments took place between two groups and police arrested the protestors. Protests continued in Eluru till evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp