MLA’s ‘anti-Dalit’  remark rocks TDP ahead of polls  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Political temperatures in the State have gone up a notch and the ruling TDP finds itself on the backfoot in the wake of two incidents. The first is the alleged suicide by a farmer at Kothapalem near Kondaveedu of Guntur district during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit a couple of days ago, after his field was levelled for parking arrangements for the VIP’s visit and the other being a video of TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar’s alleged disparaging remarks against Dalits, going viral on social media on Wednesday.

Reacting to the farmer’s death, the CM on Wednesday maintained that Kotaiah (the farmer) had committed suicide due to personal reasons and Opposition parties were making an issue out of it for political gains. Minister for Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao even offered to quit politics if YSR Congress leaders proved their allegation that Kotaiah was driven to death after his land was cleared up for facilitating landing of CM’s copter or parking of vehicles. “If they fail to prove their allegations, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should leave the State,” he said.

Naidu’s comments and minister’s challenge came hours after the visit of fact-finding committees of the YSRC and Jana Sena Party to ascertain the reasons for the farmer’s suicide. YSRC senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, who led the fact-finding committee, to Kothapalem said that it was a clear case of police high handedness leading to suicide.

“Fact remains that his land was forcibly taken over and he was thrashed by the police for raising objection. The family members are affirming the same. Police are trying to hush up the issue and trying to give a different picture,” he alleged. The YSRC demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Earlier, the vehicles carrying the fact-finding team to Kothapalem were stopped by the police and the members walked all the way to the village to meet the family of Kotaiah.

Representatives of Guntur rural police even submitted a memorandum to the committee denying allegations against them. Jana Sena leader Ravela Kishore Babu, who led the fact-finding team of the party, expressed distrust over the claims of the police and the government and demanded a judicial probe. Jana Sena handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the bereaved family as humanitarian aid. CPI, CPM and other Left parties also demanded a judicial probe into the farmer’s death.

TDP troubles were further compounded when a purported video of TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar’s disparaging remarks against Dalits at a meeting in Sri Ramavaram village of Denduluru mandal in West Godavari district, going viral on social media on Wednesday. However, the MLA denied making any such comments and claimed that the video was doctored by his rivals to tarnish his reputation. He even lodged a complaint with the West Godavari SP seeking action against those who uploaded the video on social media websites. Heated arguments took place between two groups and police arrested the protestors. Protests continued in Eluru till evening.