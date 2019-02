Mythological characters come alive on stage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Prabhanda Naikula Natyaroopakam’ was performed at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday. Storytellers in the guise of a wide range of characters from mythological stories performed as part of the event.While Nidamoulu Kanakadurga Rani depicted the character of Varudhini from Alasani Peddanna’s Manucharitra, the character Nigamma Sharma Akka from Tenali Ramkrishna’s Panduranga Mahatyam was depicted by Kokavimala Kumari.

These were followed by Vemuri Satyavati depicting Satyabhama’s character from Nandi Timmana’s Parijata, P Kalyana Lakshmi depicting Girika’s character from Ramaraju Bhushan’s Vasu Charitra, Chala Sita Mahalakshmi depicting Devi’s character from Sri Krishnadevaraya’s Amuktamalyada and VN Magadevi depicting Prabhavati from Pingala Suranna’s Prabhavati Pradhyumanam.

Kuchipudi dancers Koka Vijayalakshmi, G Ravi and Radhika Reddy also depicted mythological characters through their dance. “It was thoughtful of the organisers to depict these characters in the event,” said Vijayalakshmi.