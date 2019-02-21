Home Cities Vijayawada

Rahul Gandhi to kick-start campaign in AP

Addressing a public meeting in Kurnool and later at Nandyal, Raghuveera said the Congress strived to give SCS to the State from the very first day.

Published: 21st February 2019

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pratyeka Bharosa Yatra (bus yatra) of the Congress arrived in Kurnool on the second day with APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy reiterating that Andhra Pradesh will get special category status (SCS) with the Congress at the helm of affairs at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Kurnool and later at Nandyal, Raghuveera said the Congress strived to give SCS to the State from the very first day. Earlier, speaking to media persons, the party State chief said Gandhi will kick-start the poll campaign of the party in the State from Tirupati on February 22, he added. 

APCC vice-president N Tulasi Reddy said that the Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra would enter Kadapa district on February 21 at Mydukuru.From the district, the yatra will head to Chittoor district. 

